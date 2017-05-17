The Bears, Butler and Brady are part of Sports Feed’s “140 or Less”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Talking quickly is going to help you a lot when it comes to sports commentary in today's landscape.

Don't mince words, just get to the point. That's what "140 or Less" is all about.

That's the Sports Feed segment in which Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman give fans their opinions on a topic in the form of a tweet. Hence why we call the segment "140 or Less."

On Wednesday the subjects were the Bears' receivers, Jimmy Butler and Tom Brady. To hear Jarrett and Josh's thoughts on the three in "140 or Less," click on the video above.