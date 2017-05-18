Bulls forward Jimmy Butler named to the All-NBA third team

CHICAGO – It wasn’t a season to remember for most of the Bulls, but Jimmy Butler was an exception.

Over the course of the regular season and playoffs, the forward showed off his skills as the team’s primary player while proving that he belongs among the upper echelon of players in the NBA.

Media from around the league have taken notice of that, proving so by naming Butler to the All-NBA third team on Thursday. He received 102 total votes from those polled, including 19 for second team and 45 for third team in the first All-NBA honor of the forward’s career.

In his sixth NBA season, Butler recorded the best numbers of his career in 2016-2017 as he averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 6.2 rebounds a game. He averaged 22.7 points in the six playoff games against the Celtics in the first round.

Butler was joined by Warriors forward Draymond Green of the Warriors, Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, Wizards guard John Wall, and Clippers center DeAndre Jordan. Chicago native Anthony Davis was one of five selected to the All-NBA first team on Thursday. The Pelicans center joined Rockets guard James Harden, Cavaliers forward LeBron James, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard on the top team

