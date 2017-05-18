× Kyle Schwarber breaks the Budweiser sign on the right field videoboard at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – Even during a bad stretch, he manages to do something to add to his growing legend.

Once again, Kyle Schwarber and the right field videoboard at Wrigley Field helped to produce another great story.

A year-and-a-half after a memorable playoff home run that landed on top of the board, the Cubs’ oufielder smacked the Budweiser sign on top of it during batting practice on Wednesday before a game against the Reds.

Looks like our @Budweiser sign is damaged. What ever did that thing do to you, @kschwarb12? pic.twitter.com/aRAP53pkbZ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 18, 2017

Video of the hit was played during the WGN broadcast of the game and eventually on the Cubs’ Twitter account later in the night.

Fans might not have noticed anything different about the Budweiser sign above the video board early in the game – but then the sun went down.

.@LenKasper said on @Cubs broadcast that Kyle Schwarber broke the "Budweiser" sign in right field with a batting practice hit. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/wwpNiRCFZM — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 18, 2017

The area around where Schwarber hit the sign was dark, knocked out by the impact of the ball on the sign. The sign remained a third in the dark for the rest of the Cubs’ 7-5 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

“You could see some wires fall, said Schwarber to MLB.com after the game. “I apologize in advance. I’m sure they’ll make that quick fix.”

Schwarber’s most memorable moment at Wrigley Field came thanks to hitting the same videoboard in Game 4 against the Cardinals in the 2015 National League Division Series. That seventh-inning homer on October 13th landed on top of the videoboard and stayed there through the Cubs’ series-clinching victory.

The baseball was even put in a case atop the scoreboard for the rest of the team’s playoff run.