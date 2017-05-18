Man planning his wedding killed in hit-and-run near Willowbrook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. -- He was planning a wedding for next year, but now police are looking for the driver who hit him -- and then took off.

Abin Matthew, 27, was grabbing dinner with some friends near Willowbrook Wednesday night, when a a red or maroon car pulled out and hit them, killing Matthew and injuring four others.

Police say the driver left behind part of the bumper with the license plate still attached, which they hope will help them find him or her.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the DuPage County Sheriff's Department at (630) 407-2400.