Sean Highkin discusses Jimmy Butler’s future with the Bulls on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Two things happened this week that could play a part in the Bulls' ability or interest in keeping their best player around for the longterm.

First the Boston Celtics, considered a potential suitor for Jimmy Butler's services, got the No. 1 pick in the draft which could decrease their change of making a trade. Then on Thursday, Butler was named to the All-NBA 3rd Team, which could kick in some contract incentives down the road.

How might this all play out this summer as the Bulls decide their future with the All-Star? Sean Highkin of The Athletic appeared on Sports Feed to discuss that along with more about the team's offseason with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Sean's segments on Thursday's show by clicking on the video above or below.