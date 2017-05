Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- Severe weather left a trail of damage in the suburbs.

The storm roared through the Oak Lawn area around 1 a.m. Thursday.

High winds toppled a billboard and trees fell onto cars and came crashing through some homes.

Power is also out for some homes in the area.

There are no reported injuries.

