SWAT situation on Chicago’s North West side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A SWAT situation was reported on the North West side of Chicago at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

Chicago Police SWAT vehicles were on the scene at the 6800 block of West Addison.

They blocked off the road from Oak Park avenue to Sayre avenue. West bound traffic is being diverted at Oak Park avenue and east bound traffic is being diverted at Sayre avenue.

Police were seen with a megaphone calling people to exit a home with their hands up. Police have not confirmed anything about the situation at this time so it is unclear what has transpired.

There is no further information at this time. Check back for updates.