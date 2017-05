CHICAGO — A cashier at a 7-Eleven in the West Loop was tied up during a robbery.

It happened at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Jackson.

Police say a man took the cashier to the back and tied him up, took money from the register, and then took off.

A description of the suspect has not yet been provided. No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.