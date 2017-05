Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The latest foods, drinks and kitchen innovations coming to a restaurant near you are all on display at the National Restaurant Association Show. Among them: a machine that makes Jello shots in minutes, plant-based burgers that look like fresh ground beef, carb-less cheese wraps and ice cubes made out of alcohol.

The show isn't open to the public, but WGN's Maggie Carlo takes you inside.