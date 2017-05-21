Kenneth Davis joins Sports Feed on Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's the co-host of "The D & Davis Show" and a frequent guest on Sports Feed who is always up for talking everything Chicago sports.

That was the case again on Sunday as Kenneth Davis appeared on the show again with Josh Frydman.

A day after his show aired on ChicagolandSportsRadio.com with Demonze Spruiel, they discussed the Cubs' lineup change on Sunday, the White Sox rebuild along with the Bulls & the NBA playoffs lack of competition in the conference finals.

Watch Kenneth's discussion with Josh in the video above or below.

