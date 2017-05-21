Police: Man found dead in Old Orchard Mall parking garage was shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE -- A man found dead in a parking garage stairwell at Old Orchard Mall Saturday afternoon was shot several times, the Skokie Police Department said Sunday.

A mall employee found the body of 34-year-old Eric Cybak in a stairwell on the fifth floor of a parking garage Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The witness said he was unresponsive and bleeding from the head.

A preliminary investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Cybak's death a homicide after determining he died of several gunshot wounds.

Cybak is originally from Northbrook but was most recently living outside San Francisco. However, a man with the same name, same date of birth and address as Cybak was arrested May 5 in Texas after sheriffs deputies found more than 50 pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

A captain with the Carson County Sheriffs Office confirmed Cybak was booked into the Carson County Jail, posted a $25,000 bond and was released the following day.

As the investigation continues, the Skokie Police Department says it was not a random shooting, and reassured the public that there was no direct threat to the mall or shoppers.