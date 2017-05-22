Cook County sheriff says half of county jail’s population should not be there

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Cook County Jail has about 7,500 prisoners. Sheriff Tom Dart tells '60 minutes,' too many inmates are there for the wrong reason.

Dart talked to 60 minutes about his efforts to reform the jail and his unconventional ways of running it.

Dart says, many inmates at the jail are poor or mentally ill. He is promoting a mental health program that gives them access to group therapy, doctor visits and medication. Dart says, breaking the cycle of mental illness can help put many inmates back on the road to being productive citizens.