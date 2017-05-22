Zoning change to bring affordable housing to Jefferson Park approved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON PARK, Ill. -- Chicago's zoning committee unanimously approved a zoning change that would allow for affordable housing to be built in Jefferson Park.

Prior to the vote, a packed house came to debate the possible plan to bring affordable housing to the area. A proposed building would house 100 units with priority given to veterans and persons with disabilities. There would also be 20 units reserved for people with CHA vouchers.

Opponents say they only want to reduce the size of the building from five stories to four. Supporters say doing that would effectively kill the affordable housing component of the plan.