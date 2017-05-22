× Mitchell Trubisky dons a Bears uniform, shows off arm at NFL Rookie Premiere

LOS ANGELES – This weekend Bears fans got a better picture of their future signal caller.

No, literally a better picture.

For the first time first round pick Mitchell Trubisky donned a Bears uniform as part of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Forty members of the NFL’s rookie class of 2017 gathered at the home of the Rams for a photo shoot for their first NFL trading card to be distributed by Panini America.

So hyped to be wearing my new Uni! Check out my new card as an official member of the @ChicagoBears #WhoDoYouCollect https://t.co/1gUQZd3mEN pic.twitter.com/t7dHn11sB3 — Mitchell Trubisky (@Mtrubisky10) May 20, 2017

From youth football to the League! Always repping North East Ohio! @Kareemhunt7 pic.twitter.com/YNPkMpE1Rl — Mitchell Trubisky (@Mtrubisky10) May 20, 2017

Trubisky spent the day with the fellow rookies in LA for a still and video photoshoot that occurs every year, typically about a month after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

While meant more for fun, Trubisky did give fans a preview of what they might see when the second overall pick in the draft finally takes the field for the Bears.

During one of his throws, Trubisky put the football through an elevated tire at least 30 yards away. The throw was picked up by Paninin America cameras and has been picked up by a few outlets since.

Last weekend, Trubisky completed his first mini-camp with the rest of the rookies at Halas Hall. He’ll be back on the field this Tuesday for one of team’s OTA workouts in Lake Forest.