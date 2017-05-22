New details with 1 found dead in Old Orchard mall parking garage

SKOKIE, Ill. — New details have arisen in the discovery of a dead man in an Old Orchard mall parking garage.

The body of 34-year-old Eric Cybak was found by an employee in a stairwell on the fifth floor of a parking garage Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Witnesses said he was unresponsive and bleeding from the head.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that Cybak’s death was a homicide after determining he died of several gunshot wounds.

Cybak is originally from Northbrook but was most recently living outside San Francisco. However, he was arrested May 5 in Texas after sheriffs deputies found more than 50 pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

A captain with the Carson County Sheriffs Office confirmed Cybak was booked into the Carson County Jail, posted a $25,000 bond and was released the following day.

As the investigation continues, the Skokie Police Department says it was not a random shooting, and reassured the public that there was no direct threat to the mall or shoppers.

So far there have been no arrests in the case but police hope to gather more information after studying mall security footage.