2 killed in Woodridge apartment shooting

WOODRIDGE, Ill. -- Two people are dead after a domestic shooting in Woodridge.

The incident occurred inside a Hawthorn Ridge apartment complex late Monday night.

Neighbors described a volatile scene. One woman said she heard a man banging and kicking on the door of her neighbor's apartment. That man made it inside and the neighbor said she heard screaming and fighting. She picked up her phone to call police and that's when she heard gun shots.

The neighbor said when police arrived, two women were pulled from the apartment and the neighbor suspects the man turned the gun on himself.

A total of three people were shot, said police. There is no word on the condition of the third person.

A neighbor says two boys were in the apartment when the shots were fired. They were unharmed but were inconsolable.

