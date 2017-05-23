From Bears QB’s to the Cubs, Chris Emma discusses on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Mike Glennon is in a bit of a spot.

He was signed by the Bears before they took their quarterback of the future in the NFL Draft. The former Buccaneers backup is the team's starter for 2017 - or so he's been told and he understands.

Meanwhile the team will try to groom Mitchell Trubisky into the quarterback of the future while Glennon tries to improve a three-win Bears in 2017. It certainly made for an interesting news conference from this year's starter at OTA workouts Tuesday at Halas Hall.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score was there to hear Glennon's comments and watch the workout. On Tuesday he joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to discuss the Bears along with the Cubs news of the day.

To watch Chris' segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.