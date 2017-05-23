Taste of Chicago’s 2017 food lineup revealed

CHICAGO — It’s a sure sign that summer will soon be here: the lineup of 67 local restaurants, food trucks, and vendors that will take part in the the 37th Annual Taste of Chicago is now out. Mayor Emanuel and some of the city’s top chefs gathered at La Sardine restaurant Monday to announce the participants in this year’s Taste.

Here’s what’s new this year, according to the City:

Four new five-day restaurants: Ben’s Bar Be Cue, Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp, Ukai Japanese Restuarant and Doom Street Eats

Ben’s Bar Be Cue, Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp, Ukai Japanese Restuarant and Doom Street Eats 11 new pop-up restaurants, including : Brightwok Kitchen, Broken English, Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls, Seoul Taco, The Little Beet Table, Just Salad and Warm Belly Bakery

: Brightwok Kitchen, Broken English, Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls, Seoul Taco, The Little Beet Table, Just Salad and Warm Belly Bakery Six new food trucks: American Glory, Bop Bar Truck, Aztec Dave’s Food Truck, Cheesie’s Pub and Grub, El Patron and The Cajun Connoisseur.

The “Celebrity Chef du Jour” experience also returns this year, which includes a sit-down, three-course meal in an air-conditioned pavilion by for $45 by chefs including Paul Febribach (Big Jones), Chico Vilchez, Oliver Poilevey (Le Bouchon + La Sardine) with a tribute to his father Jean-Claude, and Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark (Parachute).

The Taste of Chicago is July 5-9 at Grant Park.

Here’s the music lineup for this year’s Taste of Chicago

You can see the complete list of food vendors below:

35 Five-Day Vendors

Beat Kitchen

Ben’s Bar Be Cue

Billy Goat Tavern & Grill

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Caffe Gelato

Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill

Chicago’s Hot Dog

Churro Factory

Connie’s Pizza

Dia De Los Tamales

Doom Street Eats (now five days)

Farmer’s Fridge

Franco’s Ristorante

Frannie’s Café Inc

Gold Coast Dogs

Iyanze

Kasia’s Deli

La Bomba Restaurant

La Mexicana

Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Miller’s Pub

Oak Street Beach Café

O’Briens Restaurant & Bar

Porkchop

Punky’s Pizza & Pasta

Ricobene’s on 26th Street

Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs

Star of Siam

Texas de Brazil

The Eli’s Cheesecake Co.

The Fudge Pot

Tuscany

Ukai Japanese Restuarant

Vee-Vee’s African Restaurant

16 Pop-Up restaurants

Brightwok Kitchen

Pork & Mindy’s

Broken English

Puffs of Doom

Dinky Donuts, Inc.

Riva

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

Rojo Gusano

Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls

Seoul Taco

Jin Ju Restaurant

The Little Beet Table

Just Salad

Warm Belly Bakery

MAD Social

Yum Dum

16 Food Trucks