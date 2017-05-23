Taste of Chicago’s 2017 food lineup revealed

CHICAGO — It’s a sure sign that summer will soon be here: the lineup of 67 local restaurants, food trucks, and vendors that will take part in the the 37th Annual Taste of Chicago is now out. Mayor Emanuel and some of the city’s top chefs gathered at La Sardine restaurant Monday to announce the participants in this year’s Taste.
Here’s what’s new this year, according to the City:
- Four new five-day restaurants: Ben’s Bar Be Cue, Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp, Ukai Japanese Restuarant and Doom Street Eats
- 11 new pop-up restaurants, including: Brightwok Kitchen, Broken English, Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls, Seoul Taco, The Little Beet Table, Just Salad and Warm Belly Bakery
- Six new food trucks: American Glory, Bop Bar Truck, Aztec Dave’s Food Truck, Cheesie’s Pub and Grub, El Patron and The Cajun Connoisseur.
The “Celebrity Chef du Jour” experience also returns this year, which includes a sit-down, three-course meal in an air-conditioned pavilion by for $45 by chefs including Paul Febribach (Big Jones), Chico Vilchez, Oliver Poilevey (Le Bouchon + La Sardine) with a tribute to his father Jean-Claude, and Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark (Parachute).
The Taste of Chicago is July 5-9 at Grant Park.
Here’s the music lineup for this year’s Taste of Chicago
You can see the complete list of food vendors below:
35 Five-Day Vendors
- Beat Kitchen
- Ben’s Bar Be Cue
- Billy Goat Tavern & Grill
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Caffe Gelato
- Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill
- Chicago’s Hot Dog
- Churro Factory
- Connie’s Pizza
- Dia De Los Tamales
- Doom Street Eats (now five days)
- Farmer’s Fridge
- Franco’s Ristorante
- Frannie’s Café Inc
- Gold Coast Dogs
- Iyanze
- Kasia’s Deli
- La Bomba Restaurant
- La Mexicana
- Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
- Miller’s Pub
- Oak Street Beach Café
- O’Briens Restaurant & Bar
- Porkchop
- Punky’s Pizza & Pasta
- Ricobene’s on 26th Street
- Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
- Star of Siam
- Texas de Brazil
- The Eli’s Cheesecake Co.
- The Fudge Pot
- Tuscany
- Ukai Japanese Restuarant
- Vee-Vee’s African Restaurant
16 Pop-Up restaurants
- Brightwok Kitchen
- Pork & Mindy’s
- Broken English
- Puffs of Doom
- Dinky Donuts, Inc.
- Riva
- Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
- Rojo Gusano
- Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
- Seoul Taco
- Jin Ju Restaurant
- The Little Beet Table
- Just Salad
- Warm Belly Bakery
- MAD Social
- Yum Dum
16 Food Trucks
- American Glory
- Beavers Coffee + Donuts
- Auntie Vee’s
- Bop Bar Truck
- Aztec Dave’s Food Truck
- Bruges Brothers
- Cheesie’s Pub and Grub
- La Cocinita Food Truck
- Da Lobsta
- Stan’s Donuts & Coffee
- El Patron
- The Cajun Connoisseur
- Giordano’s
- The Fat Shallot
- Harold’s Chicken
- The Lifeway Kefir Shop