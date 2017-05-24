53-year-old woman shot to death while driving car in northwest suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. – A 53-year-old woman was shot and killed while driving her car in Schiller Park.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired in the 9500 block of Lawrence Ave around noon Wednesday. Once there, police discovered a vehicle crashed into a tree and the woman and a 19=year-old man inside the car had sustained gunshot wounds.

The 53-year-old was killed. The man was taken to the hospital.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating. Police say there is no danger to the community.