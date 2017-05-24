Cubs, Bulls and the NBA Playoffs are part of Mark Carman’s discussion on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They are common topics for one of Sports Feed's most common guests on Wednesday.

Like usual, Mark Carman of WGN Radio and Fansided discussed the current state of the Cubs along with possible moves in the future with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

He also chimed in on the likely NBA Finals match-up between the Warriors and the Cavaliers - provided Cleveland wins one of three possible East Finals games with Boston.

Oh, and he also gave some quick thoughts on the Bulls as they head toward another possible head-scratching offseason.

