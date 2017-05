CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting on the Northwest Side of the city Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Two police officers were reportedly injured after they were hit by a car in the east alley of the 1600 block of North Leclaire Ave.

An officer was pinned by the vehicle and a suspect was shot during the incident, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.