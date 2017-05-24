Several armed robberies reported in Lincoln Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are searching for four suspects in a several armed robberies on Chicago’s North Side.

Police say the suspects approach the victims, produce a handgun, and forcibly demanded items.

The suspects threaten to shoot the victims if they didn’t comply.

The robberies occurred in the following locations and times.

2300 block of North Halsted St., Monday, May 22, 2017 between 10:15-10:30pm.

600 block of West Webster Ave., Monday, May 22, 2017 at 10:15pm.

700 block of West Dickens Ave., Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 3:35pm.

600 block of West Webster Ave., Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:22pm.

500 block of West Belden Ave., Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:48pm.

500 block of West Fullerton Pkwy., Tuesday May 23, 2017 at 10:56pm

Police describe the suspects as African Americans males, 17-20 years-old, with heights ranging from 5'02"-6'04" and weighing 160-185lbs.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a silver vehicle during one of the incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.