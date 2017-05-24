Several armed robberies reported in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO – Police are searching for four suspects in a several armed robberies on Chicago’s North Side.
Police say the suspects approach the victims, produce a handgun, and forcibly demanded items.
The suspects threaten to shoot the victims if they didn’t comply.
The robberies occurred in the following locations and times.
- 2300 block of North Halsted St., Monday, May 22, 2017 between 10:15-10:30pm.
- 600 block of West Webster Ave., Monday, May 22, 2017 at 10:15pm.
- 700 block of West Dickens Ave., Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 3:35pm.
- 600 block of West Webster Ave., Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:22pm.
- 500 block of West Belden Ave., Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:48pm.
- 500 block of West Fullerton Pkwy., Tuesday May 23, 2017 at 10:56pm
Police describe the suspects as African Americans males, 17-20 years-old, with heights ranging from 5'02"-6'04" and weighing 160-185lbs.
The suspects were seen fleeing in a silver vehicle during one of the incidents.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.