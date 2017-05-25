2 teens shot and killed on South Side

CHICAGO – Two teens were shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side this afternoon.

AVALON PARK– 18y/o woman killed, 17y/o boy critical. Sidewalk covered in casings. K9 helping search for gun..& gunmen. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/BpqqRmwDrY — Tom Negovan (@WGNNegovan) May 25, 2017

Police say the 18-year-old female and the 17-year-old male were shot in the 8100 block of South Kimbark in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

Police say the victims were on foot and shot by two unknown suspects who approached them an opened fire.

Police say the female was shot in the chest and the male was shot in the back and in the leg. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody. Police are investigating.