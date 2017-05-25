Bears sign WR Victor Cruz to a one-year contract: Report

LAKE FOREST – Indeed the Bears are Mike Glennon’s team in 2017, but the biggest question for the new quarterback is who he was going to throw the ball to.

The team’s No. 1 receiver, Kevin White, continues to be plagued by injury problems in his career while the rest of the group is a collection of players still trying to establish themselves at the NFL level.

On Thursday, the Bears appear to have added another more familiar name to Glennon’s receiving corps.

Per Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport, the Bears will sign former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz to a one-year deal. The team has yet to confirm.