Camron Smith talks Bulls and NBA Playoffs on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - At the moment, Bulls fans could only dream about seeing their team in action on Memorial Day.

That's reserved for the final four teams in the NBA each year although only three remain alive in the playoffs at the moment and could be down to two by the end of Thursday.

As the Cavaliers and the Warriors likely will meet in the NBA Finals, the Bulls are working their way through a complicated roster situation. Jimmy Butler could end up commanding a giant salary with some good play and Dwyane Wade will likely opt into his pricey player option.

Plus the Bulls have the unfortunate distinction of drafting just outside the lottery this June.

What could they do? Camron Smith of Comcast and WBBM-TV appeared on Sports Feed Thursday to discuss that along with the NBA Playoffs with Josh Frydman.

Watch the segment in the video above or below.