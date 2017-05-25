Connor McKnight discusses the present and future White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - These are both exciting and unusual times for the team on the South Side.

For the first time in a number of years, the anticipation is greater for the players in the minors than those in the major. That's especially the case this week when the team signed 19-year old prospect Luis Robert from Cuba.

Hence the present and the future were apart of Connor McKnight's discussion on Thursday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman. The White Sox pre-and-postgame host on WLS-AM was quick to discuss some of the current players as well as ones in the future.

