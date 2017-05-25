Person of interest in custody in murder of suburban woman found in home, sources say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINSDALE, Ill. -- Sources say a person of interest is in custody in the murder of a suburban woman found dead in her home earlier this month.

Sources tell WGN News the person is being questioned and charges could come in the next 24 hours.

Authorities say Andrea Urban suffered multiple blunt force trauma. Her body was discovered May 4 inside her home in the 700 block of Town Place in Hinsdale.

51-year-old Urban was a mother of two and an actress. She had battled leukemia and was known as a vocal advocate for medical marijuana.