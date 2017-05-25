Warm Memorial Day Weekend with scattered storms possible
-
February warm spell continues to break records
-
Memorial Day Weekend to be warmer with some showers
-
Chicagoans enjoy unseasonably warm February temperatures
-
Scattered thunderstorms slowly weakening this Monday morning
-
Storms possible during cooler week
-
-
Warm and mild weekend ahead
-
Warm up headed into weekend
-
Warm up arrives in time for the weekend
-
Upgraded risk of severe storms across entire Chicago area this afternoon into overnight hours
-
Snow possible this weekend, then temp bounce again
-
-
Strong winds cause damage, close roads in Chicago
-
Warmer week with scattered showers
-
From storm to sun, wild weather week rolls on