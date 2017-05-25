× White Sox prospect Lucas Giolito throws no-hitter for Triple-A Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – As if the news about the Luis Robert signing wasn’t enough to get White Sox fans excited, Thursday night should add even more optimism for what is to come.

Prospect Lucas Giolito, acquired in the Adam Eaton trade with the Nationals last December, threw a seven-inning no-hitter for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights on Thursday evening at BB&T Ballpark.

Against Syracuse the starter got through the seven innings in 87 pitches, striking out three and walking three in a 4-0 Knights victory. Giolito got Corban Joseph to groundout to second to seal the first no-hitter in the ballpark’s history as his teammates mobbed him on the mound.

Lucas Giolito (@LGio27) tosses the first no-hitter in BB&T Ballpark history! Congrats, Lucas! pic.twitter.com/IfFXqSQAQY — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 26, 2017

Rated as the eighth-best prospect in all of Major League Baseball by MLB.com, the no-hitter is a bright spot in what has been a slow start for Giolito. He came into the contest with a 1-5 record and a 6.41 ERA and hadn’t gone past the sixth inning in any start this season.

But that changed on a memorable Thursday night in Charlotte that has White Sox fans feeling even better about the future to come.