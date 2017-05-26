8-year-old Iowa boy saves pets from burning home

NEWTON, Iowa — An eight-year-old boy in Iowa put some life-saving skills that he learned at school to use, when he saved his pets from a fire in his home.

Quintin Daniels was walking home from school when he realized something was wrong. He opened the front door of his home and saw smoke everywhere.

He remembered fire officials visiting his school last year, and he took off for the fire department.

He ran halfway and then got a ride to the firehouse.

A few minutes later, fire crews were at his house, putting out the flames.

The fire destroyed many things in the home, but not the most important ones.

He said he wanted to save his dog the most, because he was afraid she would die. Luckily, he and firefighters were able to save both his dog and cat.