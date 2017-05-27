Bond denied for man charged with murder of Hinsdale woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINSDALE, Ill. -- A judge denied bond for the suspect accused of murdering a Hinsdale mother in her home.

30-year-old Dominic Sanders is facing charges in the murder of 51-year-old Andrea Urban who was killed May 4th.

The Dupage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says Ubran’s throat was slashed with a knife.

“She had been struck numerous times and died as the result of blunt force trauma,” Berlin said

Urban’s 17-year-old son discovered his mother lying a pool of blood in their kitchen.

Her leggings and underwear were pulled down and her shirt and bra pulled- up and pushed to the side.

Prosecutors say the attack was so violent, the knife used, was found broken in-two.

“The weapon was a kitchen knife that was taken from a knife block in the victim’s kitchen. It was found in the kitchen sink and it was broken in half,” Berlin said.

There’s still no word on if Sanders and Urban may have had any previous contact.

Police say they tracked much of Sander’s movement the day in question using various cameras in the area. He arrived in downtown Hinsdale around 10:07 that morning.

“Video showed his car pulling into downtown Hinsdale, parking,” Berlin says. “He got out. Put on a reflective vest and began walking in the direction toward the victim’s home.”

Prosecutors say Sanders admitted to putting on that reflective vest to “fit in” while walking through town.

At the scene, Urban’s cell phone was found submerged in a toilet.

Investigators would later discover an engagement ring and a wedding ring belonging to Urban had been pawned that same day in Melrose Park.

Berlin says Sanders “gave a statement to investigators where he ultimately admitted pawning the rings. He ultimately admitted being in Hinsdale on May 4th. He admitted going to the victim’s house that day.”

Sanders has served prison time for various offenses, mostly forgery. His attorney reiterates Sanders was serving time for a non-violent offense.

He was released on probation in September of 2016.

Prosecutors expect to file more charges and are preparing to bring this case before a grand jury prior to Sander’s June 19th arraignment date.