Scattered storms through Sunday afternoon, breezy and warm Memorial Day
-
Warm Memorial Day Weekend with scattered storms possible
-
February warm spell continues to break records
-
Upgraded risk of severe storms across entire Chicago area this afternoon into overnight hours
-
Scattered thunderstorms slowly weakening this Monday morning
-
Chicago’s first 90-degree day looks to come early this year
-
-
Tornado Watch issued for central and northern IL, Chicago area
-
Chicago getting 1st significant snowfall since December
-
1 dead, at least 14 injured in Ottawa as tornadoes, severe storms cross Illinois
-
Risk of severe storms this evening/overnight across the Chicago area
-
Northeast braces for snowstorm as airlines cancel flights, cities shut schools
-
-
‘It’s going to be a bad season for sure’: Chicago doc releases 1st allergy report of 2017
-
Time marches on, with a little bit more skip this weekend
-
Chicago’s snow drought sets new record; high in the 70s expected today