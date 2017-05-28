Van flips over during police chase in Humboldt Park, 5 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Five people were injured when a police chase ended in a crash in Humboldt Park Saturday night.

Officers were pursuing a van wanted in connection to a call of shots fired around 9 p.m. Saturday. The chase began at California and Division, and continued until the van crashed into another vehicle at Grand and Division, flipping on its side in the process. It hit a second car before stopping.

Two men inside the van, and three people in one of the cars, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. None of their injuries are considered life threatening.

Police haven't said whether any arrests have been made yet.