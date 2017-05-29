1 killed, two dozen wounded in Memorial Day shootings in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One person is dead and 24 others injured following a string of shootings in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.

A 15-year-old boy was killed Sunday evening in the 1600 block of South St. Louis Ave in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Police say the teen was in a gangway with a 16-year-old girl when someone inside a grey sedan opened fire.

The 16-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

Last Memorial Day weekend, 69 people were shot, six of them killed.

The numbers are down significantly so far this weekend.