At least one shot in early morning shooting on expressway

CHICAGO – At least one person shot and three others were wounded in a shooting on a Chicago expressway early this morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on I-57 in the inbound lanes near 115th St.

Evidence markers taken up, vehicle being towed. Looks like I-57 could be opening up soon following a shooting & crash in the IB lanes. pic.twitter.com/8cqjJNHJOo — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) May 29, 2017

Witness report hearing several shots and then a car crash.

State police say they're looking for a black Dodge Charger in connection with the shooting.

Police say all four victims were in the same car.

BREAKING: Shooting, then crash on IB I-57 sends several to the hospital. All lanes closed between 119th & 111th. pic.twitter.com/FQqOsGxam6 — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) May 29, 2017

Inbound lanes from 119th to 111th were shutdown as police investigated. Lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

All lanes remain blocked I-57 NB at 111th St, traffic being diverted at 119th St pic.twitter.com/w6Gx8QwJWP — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) May 29, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.