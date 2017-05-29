At least one shot in early morning shooting on expressway

CHICAGO – At least one person shot and three others were wounded in a shooting on a Chicago expressway early this morning.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on I-57 in the inbound lanes near 115th St.
Witness report hearing several shots and then a car crash.
State police say they're looking for a black Dodge Charger in connection with the shooting.
Police say all four victims were in the same car.
Inbound lanes from 119th to 111th were shutdown as police investigated. Lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.