Generations pay their respects to fallen soldiers at Lincoln National Cemetery

ELWOOD, Ill. -- On the national day of remembrance, hundreds of people from several generations came to a remote place of rest outside Joliet to give thanks to those who served the United States.

John Hightower Sr. died six years ago, after previously serving in the army during World War II. His family came to pay their respects on what would have been his 92nd birthday.

"This is my first time coming to his grave," said John Hightower Jr.

Behind every headstone is another life, another story. Sean Lewis shares more of them from the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.