Man charged with robbing elderly couple on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A man was charged Monday with breaking into the home of an elderly husband and wife on the city’s Northwest Side Saturday and robbing them.

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Christopher Perez with home invasion and other charges. Police say he broke into the couple’s home on the 5100 block of W. Wellington around 1 a.m. Saturday and took jewelry, cash, and property from the victims, both in their 80’s. The couple says the robber had threatened to shoot them before he left.

Perez was arrested later Saturday after police say they spotted him acting suspiciously, and they found a black bag filled with jewelry. It turns out that jewelry was the same property stolen from the elderly couple just seven hours earlier.

Police say the couple did identify Perez as the robber, and he was denied bond when he was charged Monday.

There’s no word if this is related to a string of other recent crimes targeting the elderly.