Videos show brawls at North Ave. Beach; no arrests or major injuries reported

CHICAGO -- There was a heavy police presence on Chicago beaches this Memorial Day after a lot of trouble there this time last year.

Police are getting some pretty high marks from beachgoers for the way they handled the large crowds, but that doesn’t mean there were no problems.

A few people were transported to area hospitals Monday, hurt by broken glass, and although videos show brawls on the beach police say there are no arrests.

Police worked hard to keep the relative peace at the beach, checking bags on the way onto the beach, finding and tossing case after case of beer, hard liquor and other contraband, too.

Later, police conducted sweeps of the beach for glass, doing their best to protect beachgoers after several went to the hospital with cuts to their feet.

Despite the fights that did happen, it was a much different story last Memorial Day, when running brawls started on the beach and spread, leading the city to launch a summer anti-violence program.