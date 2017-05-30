Ballpark food by top Chicago chefs like Stephanie Izard, Rick Bayless coming to Wrigley

CHICAGO — Baseball fans will be able to chow down on gourmet versions of ballpark classics as reimagined by some of Chicago’s most celebrated chefs at Wrigley Field starting this weekend.

Sure, the ever-popular Hot Doug’s sausages are available in the bleachers, but the pop-up series will be coming to the newly-redone Sheffield Counter on the main concourse, so anyone with a ticket can get a taste. Throughout the summer, menus will be served up by the likes of newly-minted Iron Chef Stephanie Izard (Girl & the Goat), Matthias Merges (Yusho, Billy Sunday), Jeff Mauro (Pork & Mindy’s) and Rick Bayless (Frontera Grill).

No word on what prices for the items will be, but they will likely pair well with that $10 beer.

Here’s when these chefs will make their way to Wrigley:

June 2-11: Stephanie Izard will keep with the “goat culinary theme” of her restaurants

June 19-21, July 4-6 and July 7-9: Matthias Merges will mash up ballpark classics with Yakitori street food

July 21-25: Jeff Mauro brings his BBQ chops to the kitchen

August 1-6: Rick Bayless cooks up entrees based on his take on Mexican cuisine

August 14-20, August 28 – September 3: Grahm Elliot’s menu showcases American cuisine

Rick Bayless first announced the partnership on Twitter last week.