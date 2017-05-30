Cheryl Raye Stout talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Tonight the White Sox are welcoming back an old friend to the South Side. Meanwhile the Cubs are trying to get things right while on the West Coast.

It's been a interesting seasons for both teams on each side of town and Cheryl Raye Stout has been there to see a lot of it for WBEZ-FM.

The longtime Chicago sports reporter talked at length about both teams on Tuesday's Sports Feed on CLTV. She discussed the uneven start for the defending World Champs along with Chris Sale's return with the Red Sox with Jarrett Payton.

Watch Cheryl's segments on Tuesday's show in the video above or below.