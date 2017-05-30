Police search for suspect in deadly West Side hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on the west side.

The victim is a 28-year-old man but his name has not yet been released. He was believed to be trying to cross the street when the car hit him.

The victim's friend was nearby and witnessed the hit-and-run. He stayed with his friend till police arrived.

The friend said he believes the car involved in the crash to be a dark colored Sedan.

The police are searching for the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.