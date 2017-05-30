Police seek to ID 2 men in connection to Old Joliet Prison fire

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men in connection to the fire at the Old Joliet Prison.

Joliet police released a photo of two male subjects who they say were seen inside the Joliet prison yard shortly after witnesses noticed smoke coming from one of the buildings.

The fire broke out at about 7:30 p.m. Monday in a building inside the prison complex. Crews battled the flames for several hours. No one was injured.

The prison closed in 2002 but has been used for movies and TV shows. It was most famously featured in “The Blues Brothers” back when it was still open.

Anyone with information about the identity of these subjects is asked to contact Detective Filipiak at 815-724-3023.

Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or via their website at http://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.