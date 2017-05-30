Sports Feed previews Chris Sale’s return to Chicago with the Red Sox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Eventually it was going to happen. The only question was whether he would take the mound against his former team or just be in the dugout.

Indeed Chris Sale will pitch against his former team in his former home on Tuesday night as the Red Sox visit the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It figures to be an unusual night for the All-Star pitcher and Cy Young candidate as switches sides on the South Side for the first time in his career.

Sports Feed devoted a lot of the show to discussing this homecoming for Sale as Josh Frydman talked to Jarrett Payton live from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Josh also talked with Daily Herald White Sox beat reporter Scot Gregor about tonight's game and the season for the team so far.

