UIC Baseball previews their upcoming NCAA Tournament on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - A few weeks ago, a UIC spring team appeared on Sports Feed before they headed West for tournament play.

That was the Flames' softball team, who came on the show to discuss their Horizon League title before a trip to Oregon for the NCAA Tournament.

Now it's the baseball team at UIC that did the same, joining Jarrett Payton to discuss their league championship and upcoming trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for their tournament opener with Southern Miss.

Manager Mike Dee and Horizon League Pitcher of the Year Jake Dahlberg took some time to discuss their season to date while also looking ahead to this weekend.

Watch their conversation with Jarrett Payton in the video above.