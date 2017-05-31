12-year-old girl sexually assaulted in West Rogers Park, police search for suspect

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in West Rogers Park and police are seeking help in finding the man responsible.

The girl said she was walking near Rockwell and Peterson avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Memorial Day when a man came up to her on a bike.

She said the man grabbed her and then took off when she threatened to scream.

The suspect is being described as being a white man in his early 20’s with a skinny build, dark hair and an earring in his right ear.

If you have any information, call Chicago police.