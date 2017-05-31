CPS students brave the big stage for ‘one shot’ to see ‘Hamilton’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- $400 bucks. That's how much a single ticket to the Broadway play, Hamilton are going for these days. But earlier today, every velvet seat at the Private Bank Theatre was free.

2000 Chicago Public High School students attended a showing of the Broadway hit. The catch? They first they had to do their own performance on American history on the same stage as the big name actors.

Their assignment was to use performance art to tell the story of our Founding Fathers. It is similar to the innovative hip-hop, rap infused style that has made “Hamilton” such a hit.

The students performed in front of a packed theatre and with the real ‘Hamilton’ actors just feet away in the wings.

For from the Camelot Chicago Excel Academy students, it was a lesson in not only history but taking a risk.