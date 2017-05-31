Girl, 16, charged in murder of Uber driver in Lincolnwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. -- A 16-year-old girl is charged with first degree murder in the death of an Uber driver in Lincolnwood.

Police found Grant Nelson's gray 2015 Hyundai Sonata on Lincoln Avenue just north of Touhy Tuesday morning. The victim told officers that he was an Uber driver and that his white, female passenger had stabbed him.

Nelson was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, who matched the description provided by Nelson, was hiding behind a nearby building in possession of two weapons believed to have been used in the crime. She was taken into custody and declined to make a statement.

It's not clear what prompted the violence, but police say it's an isolated incident.

Police are not releasing the girl's identity because she's a minor. She's expected in court for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The Village of Lincolnwood has not experienced a homicide since 2006, when a murder resulted from a domestic dispute between two brothers. James B. McDurmon was charged and convicted for the First Degree Murder of his brother Lester McDurmon in that case and was sentenced to 60 years imprisonment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.