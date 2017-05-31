Protesters arrested in Springfield while still no budget in place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- All eyes are on Springfield today as the spring session ends, and there's still no budget in place.

The state has been operating without one since July of 2015, that's nearly two years.

As a result of the turmoil, there were several clashes with protesters and police.

34 demonstrators were handcuffed and arrested outside of Governor Rauner's office Tuesday night. Even a person in a wheelchair was taken into custody by police, and charged with trespassing.

Another group stormed the House chambers Tuesday afternoon.

In terms of what's being done on the House floor, state representatives passed a measure that would increase the state's minimum wage to 15 dollars within five years.

They also approved a plan to sell the Thompson Center and to regulate catfish tagging, but no budget bill was ever called.

The Senate has already passed its own 37.3 billion dollar budget plan that calls for numerous tax hikes, but House Democrats don't have the votes to pass it.

Governor Rauner used Facebook Live to address concerned residents and continue to stand firm on his turnaround agenda.

The new fiscal year begins July 1st and there's speculation the state budget will be put off by lawmakers until the end of June.

Despite the absence of state funding, CPS CEO, Forest Claypool, has announced schools will open on time for students in the fall.

The House is also working to make something happen for Chicago schools.