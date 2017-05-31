Scott Krinch talks Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a team that won just three games a year ago, they've done enough with their roster to keep people interested.

It's not like they've acquired immediate talent that could make them a winner, but an unexpected draft and some new receivers add some intrigue to OTAs this summer.

A new guest to Sports Feed, Scott Krinch of CSNChicago.com, appeared on Wednesday to discuss some of these new players and how they could fit in for the team in 2017. He also talked about the team's quarterback dynamic with first round pick Mitchell Trubisky with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

