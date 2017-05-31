White Sox Avi Garcia gets some All-Star consideration

CHICAGO – When you’re in the process of a major rebuild, hopes for a plentiful All-Star game are not usually going to come true.

That appears to be the case for the White Sox, who have gathered a collection of future prospects in the minor leagues but have a rebuilding look in the majors.

Hence only one White Sox player was seen in the first round of MLB All-Star Game voting, but he is one of the positive stories of the year for the team.

Outfielder Avisail Garcia is in sixth in the fan voting for the mid-summer classic on July 11th at Marlins Park in Miami, earning 303,603 votes. He would need to be in the top three to be elected a starter for the game.

No other White Sox were in the top five at their position in the voting.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout leads the American League with 766,937 votes.